Antonio Brown Drops a New Song After Getting Cut By the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown released a new song just hours after getting cut by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

via Complex:

The wide receiver’s antics were already causing a stir on social media, but instead of addressing his actions, AB opted to drop a new two-minute track called “Pit Not The Palace,” which he shared via a Twitter link to all music platforms.

The new song doesn’t directly mention Sunday’s incident, but instead addresses AB’s lavish lifestyle. But that doesn’t mean fans aren’t wondering about the timing of the release. Sure, we’ve seen some interesting rollouts in 2021, from Satan Shoes to stadium-filling listening sessions, but some Twitter users are under the impression that Brown’s decision to walk off the field at MetLife Stadium and toss his uniform into the crowd might have all been done in the name of promoting his new single.

Of course, after AB did what he did, Tampa coach Bruce Arians has since announced after the game that Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

“He is no longer a Buc. That’s the end of the story,” he said when asked about what happened. “Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”

Brown later took to Instagram and thanked the Bucs for giving him an opportunity.

This man is a clown.