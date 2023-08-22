Antonio Brown To Be Arrested For Unpaid Child Support

Antonio Brown, free-agent NFL wide receiver, is facing potential arrest after allegedly missing child support payments.

via: Sports Illustrated

According to Miami-Dade County court documents, the ruling was made on Aug. 9 when Brown missed $15,000 in child support payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

According to TMZ, Brown can have the order purged if he pays the money, plus another $5,000 in attorney fees before he is taken into custody.

This isn’t the first time Brown’s arrest has been issued. Back in April, he missed $30,000 in payments but did pay the money before he was put behind bars. Jackson also accused Brown of a domestic dispute back in 2019, where she claims he pushed her. He was never charged.

Brown and Jackson dated at the early portions of Brown’s NFL career and the two have a daughter together.