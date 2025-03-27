Anthony Edwards Seemingly Files New Paternity Lawsuit Against Ex Alexandria While Fighting Other Ex

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

There’s more legal issues for NBA star Anthony Edwards.

Edwards apparently dragged another one of his exes, Alexandria Desroches, to court over paternity and child support while he continues to fight his other ex, Ayesha Howard, over child support, In Touch can exclusively report.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star, 23, seemingly filed a petition on March 21, obtained by In Touch, revealing he is the father to a child with Alexandria.

He said Alexandria currently lives in New York with the kid. He said the child was conceived and born in Georgia, and “all interactions between [Anthony] and [Alexandra] took place in Georgia.”

Anthony claimed Alexandria did not move to New York until the child “was a few months old.”

The NBA star noted the parties were never married. He admitted he has “engaged in genetic testing, which has shown that he is the father of the minor child.” Anthony asked the court to establish child support and to issue an order establishing him as the legal father.

Back in July 2024, a woman, who used the name Ally D, spoke out publicly, claiming she had a son named Amir with Anthony. It is possible that Ally D is Alexandria.

As In Touch first reported, Anthony is in the middle of a separate legal battle with Lil Baby’s ex, Ayesha Howard, over a daughter named Aubri Summers Howard.

Anthony filed a case in Georgia, while Ayesha filed her own case in California. The NBA star accused Ayesha of bringing her case in California in hopes of scoring a higher child support award.

Ayesha denied the claims and said she moved to California months before she gave birth and had no plans to return to Georgia. In her response, Ayesha included a series of alleged texts that Anthony sent her after she told him she was pregnant.

In one alleged text, Ayesha wrote, “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

Anthony allegedly wrote back, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

Ayesha claimed, “Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a ‘fatherless child.’”

“From that point on, Anthony never reached out to me to inquire about my well-being, the well-being of our child, or any of the needs I had during my pregnancy. I did not receive any support—emotional, financial or otherwise — throughout the entire duration of my pregnancy,” she added.

Anthony told the judge he was not seeking custody or visitation with Aubri.

Anthony wrote in a declaration, “[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

As In Touch first reported, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the child support will not be determined by the California court.

A couple of months before his battle with Ayesha erupted, Anthony also fought another ex, Daja Carlyle, over paternity for a third child.

via: In Touch Weekly

