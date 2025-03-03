Anthony Edwards Scores Major Victory in Child Support Battle With Ex Ayesha Howard

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The relationship between Anthony Edwards and his baby mama, Ayesha Howard, has been tumultuous for months.

Edwards scored a major victory in his court battle with ex Ayesha Howard after revealing he doesn’t want custody or visitation with their 4-month-old daughter, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a hearing was held in Ayesha’s paternity lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24. Ayesha, 37, and her lawyers were present, along with an attorney for Anthony, 23.

Advertisement

The court granted a motion brought by Anthony where he argued California was the wrong state to determine child support for their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard, born in October 2024.

As In Touch first reported, Anthony filed a separate paternity lawsuit in Georgia.

He alleged Ayesha lived in Georgia despite her claims in court she moved to California before giving birth to Aubri. Aubri was born in California. Anthony claimed Ayesha delivered their child in L.A. and filed her case in California in an attempt to score higher child support from him.

The NBA star’s lawyer argued, “[Ayesha’s] conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order. Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated.”

Advertisement

Ayesha scoffed at Anthony’s claims and presented a driver’s license and Aubri’s birth certificate to back up her claim she did move to California.

At the recent hearing, the judge granted Anthony’s motion in regard to child support.

The judge ruled that California lacks jurisdiction regarding child support — which means the decision will likely go to the judge presiding over Anthony’s case in Georgia.

The L.A. judge did set a hearing for March 20 to determine if custody and visitation of Aubri will be set by the California court.

Advertisement

As In Touch first reported, Anthony told the court he has no interest in custody or visitation. He admitted that a DNA test was conducted in December 2024, which determined he was the father of Aubri.

Anthony wrote in a declaration, “[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

As In Touch first reported, as part of the ugly court battle, Ayesha submitted a series of alleged texts Anthony sent her after she informed him she was pregnant.

“I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now,” Ayesha allegedly said in one message.

Advertisement

Anthony allegedly replied, “OK lol. Get da abortion lol.”

In a declaration, Ayesha said, “Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a ‘fatherless child.’”

Ayesha added, “From that point on, Anthony never reached out to me to inquire about my well-being, the well-being of our child, or any of the needs I had during my pregnancy. I did not receive any support—emotional, financial or otherwise — throughout the entire duration of my pregnancy.”

The cases are ongoing.

Advertisement

via: In Touch Weekly