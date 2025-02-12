Anthony Edwards’ Ongoing Legal Battle With Baby Mother Reveals Contentious Text Messages

BY: Walker Published 11 minutes ago

Anthony Edwards has been branded as the next face of the NBA for his excellence on the court and unfiltered, charismatic personality. It hasn’t been all good press for the 23-year-old hooper, though, as he has been in a nasty, public legal battle with his alleged baby mother Ayesha Howard.

Ayesha gave birth to a daughter named Aubri Summers Howard in October 2024. Anthony, 23, filed legal documents in Georgia against Ayesha requesting a DNA test for the baby.

The professional athlete asked the court to determine child support, if the DNA test showed he was the father. Ayesha opposed Anthony’s case being filed in Georgia and filed her own paternity case in California.

Advertisement

She asked the court to award her legal and physical custody of her daughter, along with child support. Anthony slammed Ayesha for filing her petition in California and accused her of engaging in “deceitful or manipulative actions.”

He questioned her claims she moved to Los Angeles and accused her of trying to establish jurisdiction in California in hopes she will score higher child support than in Georgia, which he said was the proper state to hear the case.

He pointed out Ayesha’s son, who she shares with rapper Lil Baby, lives in Georgia.

Advertisement

Now, in her declaration, Ayesha responded to Anthony questioning her living in California and his attempts to have her case dismissed. She said she met Anthony in 2022.

Ayesha wrote, “Over the course of our relationship, we spent time together in various cities while he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and during his off-season. In January 2024, I discovered that I was pregnant with his child.” Ayesha claimed Anthony was not pleased when she told him she was pregnant.

She wrote, “Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a ‘fatherless child.’”

Advertisement

Ayesha added, “From that point on, Anthony never reached out to me to inquire about my well-being, the well-being of our child, or any of the needs I had during my pregnancy. I did not receive any support—emotional, financial, or otherwise — throughout the entire duration of my pregnancy.”

In one alleged text, Ayesha wrote, “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

In the alleged text, Anthony allegedly wrote back, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.” Ayesha allegedly replied, “I don’t need hush money, my intentions aren’t to blackmail you in anyway. I’m being upfront and honest. I’m not getting an abortion it’s not an option. I can keep you updated through the process or I can disappear until the babies here it’s on you. Either way I’m done going back and forward cause you think it’s a joke.”

In the alleged text exchange, Anthony replied, “Omg bye” with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Advertisement

Ayesha replied, “Not bye … see ya later!” Later, in another alleged text, Ayesha asked, “Anthony do you hate me?”

Anthony allegedly replied, “Because you bringing a child in the world that’s gone be without a father.”

In the alleged text, Ayesha wrote back, “I’m not asking you to be with me in anyway shape form or fashion and if you choose to be a complete ghost to your seed that’s totally up to you. That’s something you’ll have to take up with a higher power. Hard to believe when you’ve father a kid outside of your own … But we are clear on how you feel.”

In her declaration, Ayesha claimed she repeatedly tried to discuss the paternity of “our child, asking him for a DNA test, but he only offered a non-legal, unsupervised testing method that made me uncomfortable and distrustful.”

Advertisement

“This was clearly designed to avoid his identification and minimize any accountability. Given Anthony’s prior behavior and public scandals involving paternity issues, I understandably declined this informal approach. Despite my repeated efforts to reach out and find a resolution, Anthony’s complete disregard for my well-being and that of our unborn child was evident,” Ayesha wrote.

She said she tried several times to resolve this situation “amicable and privately.”

Ayesha said, “I asked Anthony directly to assist me through the pregnancy, to help provide for the needs of our child, and to participate in a DNA test to confirm paternity. However, Anthony continued to avoid me and refused to engage in any meaningful way.”

She added, “Anthony’s behavior toward me is part of a disturbing pattern of neglect and irresponsibility, particularly in his role as a father. He has fathered multiple children with different women in a short period of time and has been involved in serious scandals.”

Advertisement

Ayesha told the court, “I was completely unaware of any of Anthony’s children outside of the one we were expecting together, and discovering all of this when I was six months pregnant was a huge shock to the conscience.”

In regard to California, Ayesha said, “California is not only my home but the place where my daughter and I have established our lives. We have deep roots here, and everything I have done in the past two years has been built around this state.”

Ayesha admitted she takes trips to Georgia to visit her son, Jason, “who is under the care of my family.”

She said Jason lives with her sister while she travels for work.

Advertisement

She added, “I have not worked in Georgia or been involved with any businesses — including clubs — in over a decade. Furthermore, I am deeply concerned about my safety, and as such, I prefer to keep my exact location private on public platforms.”

Ayesha claimed Anthony submitted to a DNA test in December 2024, which confirmed Aubri was his daughter.

She detailed her alleged issues with Anthony since the DNA test results came back.

“Anthony’s continued refusal to engage with me or offer any support throughout my pregnancy and after the birth of our child has left me in an extraordinarily difficult position. The strain of fighting two court cases, combined with the financial burden of both legal battles, has been overwhelming, especially while I’ve had to care for our newborn on my own,” Ayesha said. “The weight of it all has truly taken a toll on me. I feel as though I have not had the opportunity to fully connect with my baby, to look into her eyes and truly appreciate the miracle she is. Instead of being able to embrace the joy and beauty of becoming a new mother, I have been consumed by stress and uncertainty.”

Advertisement

Anthony filed a response on Tuesday, February 11, where the NBA star told the court that his ex’s, “declaration contains no evidence supporting her residency claim and is riddled with misleading statements, omissions, and outright fabrications.” He added, “For example, she falsely implies we had sexual relations in various cities but fails to inform this Court that none of those relations took place in California.”

Anthony’s lawyer added, “Ayesha was receiving prenatal medical care in Georgia during the spring of 2024. Her counsel then represented that she was spending the summer in Atlanta when counsel for the parties were communicating to set up DNA paternity testing.”

The attorney added, “Ayesha claims that her sister is caring for her son in Georgia while she travels for work—again demonstrating that Georgia is her home base. Her conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order. Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated.”

A judge has yet to rule.

Advertisement

via: In Touch Weekly