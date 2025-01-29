Anthony Edwards Faces Legal Battle with Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard Over Paternity Case

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

NBA star Anthony Edwards is embroiled in a legal dispute with his ex, Ayesha Howard, over the paternity of their newborn daughter.

Howard rushed to court to fight the paternity case he filed against her in Georgia, weeks after an alleged DNA test determined the NBA star was the father of her newborn daughter, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Ayesha asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Anthony, 23.

Ayesha noted that Anthony is a professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves and primarily lives in or around Minnesota.

She said she moved to California in August 2023 and has no plans to relocate back to Georgia.

In her motion, Ayesha claimed Anthony filing the paternity suit in Georgia was a “calculated” decision by him and his team.

The model said neither parent has ties to Georgia and therefore the case should be heard in California.

Ayesha said Anthony’s efforts to have the child support established in Georgia appear to be “motivated by the assumption that a child support determination under Georgia law would be more favorable to him than one governed by California law.”

In her filing, Ayesha said Anthony’s “bad faith approach” in the case “by attempting to engage in “forum-shopping”, disregards fundamental principles of jurisdiction, due process and fairness.”

As In Touch previously reported, Ayesha gave birth to a daughter in October 2024.

A couple of weeks later, Anthony filed a petition asking for a DNA test to be done to determine whether he was the father of the baby.

“[Anthony] is entitled to an order requiring the parties to undergo genetic testing. If genetic testing shows that the [Anthony] is the father, [Anthony] requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” his petition read.

Anthony asked the court to set how much he should pay in child support, if the DNA test came back showing he was the dad. In her new filing, Ayesha claims that “genetic testing to confirm [Anthony was conducted by consent of the parties and paternity was established on or about December 23, 2024.”

Ayesha said she currently lives in Inglewood, California. She said her daughter was born in Santa Monica, California, and has lived in the state ever since. She said the case should not be heard before a Georgia judge.

Anthony fired back claiming Georgia was the proper venue for the case to be filed. He said Ayesha’s business was registered in Georgia and shows as being current for 2024.

The NBA star also pointed out Ayesha has fought two court battles in 2018 and 2020; both were filed in Georgia courts.

A judge has yet to rule on Ayesha’s motion to dismiss.

As In Touch previously reported, Anthony has a girlfriend named Shannon Jackson. Anthony and Shannon share a daughter named Aislynn, born in 2024.

via: In Touch Weekly

