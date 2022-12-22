Another One: Sixth Defendant Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case

It’s looking worse for Young Thug.

Yet another defendant in the YSL RICO case has taken a plea deal.

via Complex:

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Antonio “Obama” Sumlin pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act, as well as participation in criminal street gang activity and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime (murder).

Prosecutors say co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey had ordered Sumlin to kill a fellow gang member who allegedly disrespected him. Dorsey, a suspected YSL leader, was sentenced to life without parole this month for the murder of Sulaiman Jalloh, a 39-year-old man who was killed in a 2019 armed robbery.

AJC reports Sumlin was sentenced to 15 years of probation under special circumstances set by the state. As part of the agreement, Sumlin is prohibited from contacting any of his co-defendants and must adhere to a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless he is attending school, going to work, or has a medical emergency.

Sumlin also agreed to testify during the YSL trial, but reserves to plead the fifth.

The 32-year-old is the latest YSL associate who has accepted a plea agreement within the past month, following Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Walter Murphy, Quantavious Grier, and Gunna. Those who have accepted negotiated deals have been accused of “snitching” on their co-defendants, which includes YSL founder Young Thug. Gunna’s attorney denied those allegations in statement last week, just hours after Gunna was released from jail.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” attorney Steve Sadow wrote on Instagram. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Gunna, Thug, and dozens of other YSL associates were arrested this year for alleged gang activity. As of now, there are 22 defendants who have yet to take plea deals. The trial is expected to begin on Jan. 9, 2023.

It has been reported that Young Thug is the main person they want to arrest in this investigation and won’t be offered a plea deal.

For everyone talking about how Young Thug is "standing strong" by not taking a plea agreement: the district attorney's office isn't offering Jeffery Williams any deal that doesn't leave him in prison forever. He's the target of this case. Everyone else is optional. — George Chidi (find me on Mastodon) (@neonflag) December 20, 2022

Damn.