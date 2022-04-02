'And Another One': 'RHOA’ Alum Eva Marcille Is Expecting Fourth Child [Photo]

For Eva Marcille, it’s going to be a baby bump summer – and she couldn’t be happier about it.

via: AceShowbiz

“And another one!!!! We are so excited that the cat is out the bag,” Eva wrote in her post, which was originally posted by Mike, alongside a picture of her and her husband sharing an embrace. “there goes my summer… But I could not be happier.

Meanwhile, in his post, Mike penned, “My wife, Eva and I are so excited to welcome our new addition, baby Madison, into the Sterling family coming this fall. You’re about to be a godfather @demetricdotson. #sterlingsays #sterlingontheway #madisonsterling.”

Their celebrity pals quickly sent the couple congratulatory messages. “Ain’t nobody told me nothing. Happy for you both. Sterling, party of 6,” Steve Jones wrote in the comments section. Monique Samuels added, “Congrats love!!!!!”

Hazel-E commented, “Congrats Eva.” Meanwhile,fellow “RHOA” alum seemingly thought it might be an April Fool’s joke writing,, “Omg!!!! Is the real?” The reality TV star, however, shared that she was “Sooooo excited!” over the news.

Eva and Mike already have two sons, Maverick, 2, and Michael Jr., 2. She also has a daughter, named Marley Rae, from her relationship with singer Kevin McCall.

She’s always been vocal about wanting to expand her family. “I always said I wanted five, right?” she said during an appearance on The Daily Dish in March 2020. “Well, I said I wanted none, and then I met the man of my dreams, and I said I wanted five, but now after having complications, like, a lot of complications with the last pregnancy, I’m not super eager to, like, jump in and find out that it’s positive on the stick.”

Congratulations to Eva and Mike.