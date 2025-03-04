Angie Stone’s Children Speak Out After Singer Tragically Dies in Car Crash: ‘Keep Her Legacy Alive’

BY: Walker Published 20 seconds ago

Family members and the world are heartbroken after R&B and Neo Soul singer Angie Stone passed away over the weekend following a car accident. She was 63.

“It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes during what is an extremely difficult time,” Diamond Stone, 41, and Michael Archer, 27, wrote in a statement shared on the neo-soul singer’s Instagram.

“Angie was an example for black women and girls everywhere. Angie also loved and championed for black men with her Number One Hit entitled ‘Brotha,’” they added.

Advertisement

Diamond and Archer added that their mom was a “pioneer of rap music,” beginning her musical career as part of the female rap trio The Sequence.

The children said they, along with the rest of Angie’s relatives, “want to thank you for reaching out, but also asked that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother.”

The “No More Rain” singer’s kids concluded their statement by assuring fans that they are still planning her funeral service and a memorial service so “fans can honor her life, music, and legacy.”

Advertisement

“Even though Angie is no longer with us physically her family wants you to keep her legacy alive,” they wrote.

As Page Six previously reported, Angie was leaving a performance in Alabama early last Saturday morning when her 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was involved in a car accident with an 18-wheeler.

The “Brotha” singer was one of nine people in the van; however, her rep, Deborah R. Champagne, said Angie was the only fatality. She was 63.

Angie had been heading to Baltimore, where she was expected to perform at the halftime show of the CIAA’s Men’s Championship Basketball game that afternoon.

Advertisement

Singer Lloyd paid tribute to Angie during the halftime show last Saturday, telling the crowd that “life was too short to take things for granted.”

The three-time Grammy nominated songstress shared daughter Diamond with ex Rodney Stone and son Archer with singer D’Angelo.

via: Page Six