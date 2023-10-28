Angelina Jolie Will Never End Her 'Campaign for Vengeance' Against Ex Brad Pitt: Sources

In September 2016, Angelina filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jolie has proven she won’t end her war with ex-husband Brad Pitt by charging the judge who oversaw the former couple’s custody battle unfairly sided with the Fight Club hunk as several insiders say she’s still holding a grudge against her former lover-turned-enemy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nearly two months after the doomed duo’s seven-year divorce was finalized, Jolie slammed retired Los Angeles judge John W. Ouderkirk in a two-page letter to California’s Governor Gavin Newsom — alleging he was “biased” in favor of the superstar because he had business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

The note was written in support of a bill requiring domestic violence training for judges, mediators, and other court professionals on the effects of child abuse and trauma — but sources dished there was allegedly another motive.

“Angie has previously accused Brad of child abuse, so her support for this issue can be seen as a not too thinly veiled shot at her ex-husband,” one insider spilled to The National Enquirer.

“It’s also a very clear indication she intends to continue to go after him — and his friends,” the source alleged.

A second insider told the outlet that “she’s wanted to destroy Brad for so long. She’s not going to let the divorce agreement that finally ended their court battle get in the way of her campaign for vengeance.”

Ouderkirk refused to allow the A-listers’ six kids to testify about the domestic violence they allegedly witnessed from their drunken father on the doomsday flight that sparked an FBI investigation. The couple’s infamous 2016 fight set the stage for the five-year custody battle that eventually unfolded.

Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed. The explosive documents were made public, revealing the shocking allegations against Pitt.

Jolie’s countersuit alleged he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before allegedly turning on the children who rushed to their mother’s rescue. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

It’s important to note that the FBI closed the case against Pitt after investigating the claims. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse and nothing came from it.

Jolie continues her crusade against her ex-husband in their fight over their $164 million French winery.