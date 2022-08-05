Angelica Ross Will Be The First Openly Transgender Woman To Play Roxie Hart In Chicago [Photo]

Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway.

The “Pose” star will make her Broadway debut in the long-running musical later this year, playing murderous vixen Roxie for eight weeks from September 12.

Actresses who have previously played Roxie include Pamela Anderson, Melanie Griffith, Christie Brinkley, Marilu Henner, Brooke Shields and Lisa Rinna. While Angelica can’t wait to get started, she admitted the announcement was bittersweet as it came on the same day that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being found guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into the country.

Angelica tweeted, “This day is full of mixed feelings for me! I want to celebrate being on Broadway, but I don’t feel like celebrating with #BrittneyGriner sentenced to 9 years in prison. This world is messed up. She doesn’t deserve this.”

The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angel Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

