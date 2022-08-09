  1. Home
Angela Yee Says 'The Breakfast Club' Is 'Over,' Twitter Reacts [Photos + Video]

August 09, 2022 7:29 PM PST

Is ‘The Breakfast Club’ coming to an end?

Show host Angela Yee took to social media with an ominous tweet about the long-running radio show being ‘over’ as we know it to be.

As you can imagine, Twitter had some thoughts. Take a look:

 

 

It’s unclear if the show is really ‘over,’ or if it’s merely undergoing a format change. Either way, we expect Angela to clarify her Tweet at some point.

Tags:The Breakfast Club