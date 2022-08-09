Angela Yee Says 'The Breakfast Club' Is 'Over,' Twitter Reacts [Photos + Video]

Is ‘The Breakfast Club’ coming to an end?

Show host Angela Yee took to social media with an ominous tweet about the long-running radio show being ‘over’ as we know it to be.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over ?? — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

As you can imagine, Twitter had some thoughts. Take a look:

I’M SMILING. The show will not be missed. pic.twitter.com/tAYtWzLQqW — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 10, 2022

So y’all finished or y’all done? pic.twitter.com/zjNUShdoEl — Christopher Garza (@garza713361) August 10, 2022

The breakfast club when it sees the dinner group walk by pic.twitter.com/mtKGvSIjgs — barb (@yassifiied) August 10, 2022

about dam time the culture moves on from the breakfast clubpic.twitter.com/wIwbriMSI1 — luca ? (@LucaGuadagnegro) August 10, 2022

It’s unclear if the show is really ‘over,’ or if it’s merely undergoing a format change. Either way, we expect Angela to clarify her Tweet at some point.