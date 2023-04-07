Angela White, AKA Blac Chyna, Accused Of Paying For Degree [Photo]

Angela Renée White, recently revealed that she obtained a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College earlier this year.

Blac Chyna, seems to be on a path to bettering her life recently. She recently announced that she was going to take on a new acting role. White will be taking part in a touring stage production of B*A*P*S. The play is based on the 1997 film of the same name, which stars Halle Berry. Additionally, she has been to a cosmetic surgeon to undo many of her previous procedures. She said that she wanted her face to look natural. A large part of White’s transformation has been due to religion. Some, however, think that she is simply putting on a show for publicity. Tokyo Toni, Angela White’s mother, even made a public statement about it. White is now facing allegations of buying a degree.

Angela White, a well-known model, entrepreneur, and social media personality, initially gained fame as a stripper and through high-profile relationships with rapper Tyga and reality TV star Rob Kardashian. She has made a name for herself as a model for various brands and has ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own beauty products and a line of sex toys. White has also appeared on several reality TV shows, including her own series, The Real Blac Chyna. However, she has recently made the decision to distance herself from her previous involvement in OnlyFans and stripping, which were once prominent aspects of her public image. She cites her desire to be a positive role model for her children as the driving force behind this lifestyle change.

Raqi Thunda, radio personality and former Love & Hip Hop star, has accused Angela White of buying a degree. In January, White announced that she had received her Doctorate of Liberal Arts from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. In her post about the accomplishment, she stated that she received her Doctorate in “Liberate” Arts. She signed off the post as “Dr. Angela Renee White”. Raqi was quick to call the spelling error out. In a comment, the reality star said, “It needs to be clear and noted how much she paid and if she can even recite the books of the Bible off the top of her head. That’s all.”

Fans took to the comments of a post on gossip Instagram account @theneighborhoodtalk to speak their minds on the subject. The account posted the story along with screenshots of White’s original post and Raqi’s comments. Most people were not having it. “It’s really crazy how people literally rise up from the dead just to tear people down,” wrote one user. Another chimed in to agree, “Just clap for her and keep it movin. We got to do better.