Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion' [Video]

Angela Bassett waited 29 years in between Academy Awards nominations, but unlike the rest of us she’s not upset that she lost the Academy Award for her performance in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It.

via People:

During the actress’ appearance on CBS Mornings Friday, Bassett, 64, said that receiving an Oscar nomination in 2023 “seems a lot busier” than when she was nominated for her role as Tina Turner in the music biopic.

“You know, I was green. I was in my salad days, as they say,” she told Gayle King when asked to compare her nominations at different stages in her career.

When King asked whether Bassett felt she was “robbed” when she did not win the Best Actress Oscar back at the 66th Academy Awards — Holly Hunter won for The Piano — Bassett said she does not perceive the event through that lens.

“Of course, in the moment you’re hoping and praying and wishing [you’ll win],” the actress said. “But I never – I don’t walk away thinking ‘I’ve been robbed.’ “

“That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life,” she added. “I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn’t happen.”

This time around, Bassett is nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw her character take on the leadership role in the fictional country Wakanda after King T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) death.

At the SAG Awards on Sunday, the actress told PEOPLE that it “means a great deal” to honor the late Boseman and the Marvel film as it was nominated for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture.

“It means a lot to return with this project that meant so much to him, and he was such a delight,” she said. “So I’m just here representing.”

At this year’s Oscars, Bassett is nominated alongside Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis(Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) for Best Supporting Actress.

This year’s ceremony — emceed by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel (who also hosted in 2017 and 2018) — will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

She may not feel that way, but we do. Angela was ROBBED! Watch the interview below.