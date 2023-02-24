Angela Bassett Says Husband Courtney B. Vance 'Understands Everything I Go Through': Keeps Me 'Grounded'

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) has been on a roll this awards season for her performance as the grieving Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. But with all the success, family comes first.

via: People

To play matriarch Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett says she drew from her own experience as a mom to twins Bronywyn and Slater, 17, with husband Courtney B. Vance.

“Being a mother of twins, you’re always thinking of them. Wanting the best for your kids,” she says.

Bassett met Vance at the Yale School of Drama in the ’80s and they have been by each other’s side for the past 25 years. The actress says having the support of her husband, who won an Emmy in 2016 for his role in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, means the world to her.

“He understands just empirically everything that I go through,” she says. “He can really give me perspective, because it gets very heady and very busy, but he just keeps me very grounded about the important things, that life is good and we’re all just doing our best to support each other.”

Bassett says she thinks her friend and co-star Chadwick Boseman would be touched by all the positive attention the sequel to the 2018 hit is receiving.

“He would be amazingly supportive. It is his nature,” she says.

What is biggest lesson this year’s Oscar nomination has taught her? “Never give up and run after your passion,” says Bassett, 64, who earned her first Oscar nomination for playing Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It. “Maybe one day, something as wonderful as this occurs.”

Tune into the Oscars live on ABC on March 12 at 8pm ET.