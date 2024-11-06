Angela Alsobrooks Wins Senate Race in Maryland Making History

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will be Maryland’s first Black U.S. Senator.

Alsobrooks has defeated former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race. She is the first Black woman to win statewide office in Maryland.

Alsobrooks was first elected state’s attorney for Prince George’s County in 2010, the youngest and first woman to hold the office. Among the people to support her in that run was Kamala Harris, then the Democratic nominee for Senate in California. After two terms as state’s attorney, Alsobrooks won the race for Prince George’s County Executive in 2018, and won re-election in 2022.

In the primary, Alsobrooks received endorsements from many of the state’s most prominent Democrats, including Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Jamie Raskin. But her main opponent, Rep. David Trone, D-Md., poured over $60 million of his own money into the race, making it one of the most expensive Senate primaries ever. Nevertheless, Alsobrooks won decisively with 53% of the vote.

In the general election, Alsobrooks faced Hogan, a popular two-term governor who won re-election in 2018 with 55% of the vote. His entry into the race, after lobbying from Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made what would otherwise be a safe Democratic seat competitive. Several polls taken immediately after his announcement showed Hogan leading, likely a reflection of his name recognition statewide. But Alsobrooks pulled ahead over the summer, as she campaigned heavily on the threat of a Hogan victory tipping the Senate to the GOP.

