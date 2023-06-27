Andy Cohen Thanks Fans for Support After Nipple Video from NYC Pride Goes Viral

Andy Cohen’s been celebrating Pride Month and enjoyed some close and personal time with another man, but a video made its way onto the web.

via: Page Six

Cohen expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported him after a video of him playing with a man’s nipple during NYC Pride went viral.

Followers took to Twitter to lambast the sleuth-like videographer who secretly recorded the Bravo bigwig during an intimate time, prompting Cohen to acknowledge their defense.

“Thank you,” he tweeted back at a fan who said she stands with him and encouraged him to live life “to the fullest.”

“Thanks,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host wrote in response to another user who tweeted, “We support Andy.”

Cohen, 55, was filmed rubbing the chest of a shirtless man seated on his lap over the weekend — all while talking to another gentleman in the gay club at which they were partying.

Critics and fans alike came together to defend the media personality against the invasion of privacy.

“I’m mad as hell yall are going to make me defend Andy Cohen but….recording him like that is lame as f–k,” tweeted one user. “Yall need jobs or hobbies.”

“Justice for Andy Cohen!!! Let him do gay s–t at pride in peace,” wrote another supporter. “It’s supposed safe space for EVERYONE so whoever put this online is absolute trash.”

Cohen’s rep had no comment about the footage, and the “Radio Andy” host didn’t acknowledge the scandal during his late-night talk show Monday.

Instead, he focused on his guest, Jennifer Lawrence, with whom he discussed rumors that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth while filming the “Hunger Games” franchise — and while the actor was dating Miley Cyrus.

“Not true,” the “No Hard Feelings” star, 32, said. “Total rumor.”

But Lawrence noted that while she and Hemsworth, 33, did “kiss one time” off-screen, it was “years after” he and Cyrus, 30, called it quits.