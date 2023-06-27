Drake Received The Key To Memphis, Which Left Some Fans Confused And/Or Upset That The Toronto Native Got The Honor [Photos + Video]

Drake raps about riding through the 6 (slang for Toronto, Canada) with his woes and attending Toronto Raptors games, but he has love for another North American city.

“Wait, isn’t he from Canada,” fans exclaimed when they saw that Drake received the key to the city of Memphis. Specifically, he got the key to Shelby County, where Memphis is located in Tennessee, from Chairman Mickell Lowry. Of course, other people had more fond reactions to this news, expressing their happiness at the clip of the meeting which recently surfaced online. Regardless, those were flooded by others saying that the Toronto rapper doesn’t even deserve the honor despite how some of his extensive catalog represents the city’s impactful musical history. Even Lil Yachty chimed in with a comment on DJ Akademiks’ post on the matter, laughing at Drizzy’s shirt that reads “The Famous Cousin.”

On that note of music, maybe Drake will continue to honor Memphis on his next album, For All The Dogs. For those unaware (as hard as that is), he announced the new project as part of his new poetry book with Kenza Samir, Titles Ruin Everything. Furthermore, he teased this for a while up until the book’s release, but the album announcement came out of nowhere. Still, considering that he dropped two projects last year and drops project pretty much every year, it was only a matter of time before he revealed his next move.

As the clip of Chairman Mickell Lowry presenting Drake with the honor hit social media, users shared their confusion.

Although Drake isn’t a native of Memphis, his father, Dennis Graham, is. Drake has, as Chairman Lowry pointed out, shown Memphis a deal of respect in his solo music as well as in his collaborations with native Memphis acts.