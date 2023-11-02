Andy Cohen Subtly Reacts to Racism & Discrimination Allegations in Vanity Fair Report

Andy Cohen doesn’t seem to be bothered by the allegations leveled against Bravo this week — at least not publicly.

via Page Six:

A humorous video posted by @watchwhatcrappens shows a news anchor navigating her way through a flood via a canoe.

“Good morning! Well, obviously, we’re getting a nice break from the rain but not the flooding,” the woman says to the camera, as the words “Vanity Fair” float above her.

In the middle of her segment, two unbothered civilians in storm gear walk casually in front of her through the water, as the words “Bravo viewers” hover over their bodies.

“Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist,” the caption read, to which Cohen, 55, replied, “.”

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair published a lengthy exposé titled, “Inside the ‘Real Housewives’ Reckoning That’s Rocking Bravo.”

In it, the outlet reported that “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Ramona Singer asked during a “virtual education session” ahead of filming the 2021 season why she shouldn’t speak to the racist trope that black fathers aren’t present in their children’s lives.

First-ever black “RHONY” star Eboni K. Williams — who was present for the meeting — recalled Singer, 66, saying, “What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that? Most of them don’t.”

The publication reported that the Bravo publicist who was on the call, who is also black, informed Singer that she has a father, but the latter said she’d read a study that confirmed that most black children do not.

Singer copped to the comment, telling VF she simply “asked a question about a statistic [she] had read.”

During filming that season, Singer also allegedly said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show; this is gonna ruin our show,” after an upset Williams, 40, left one of their co-star’s homes — but Singer denied the remarks.

In another moment that occurred off camera, Singer allegedly told a black female production staffer, “There’s so many of you guys here now; please don’t change your hair as I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names.”

Singer defended herself by insisting the comment merely spoke to her “inability to remember names.”

The aforementioned behavior and her alleged use of the N-word in a conversation with a black crew member were the subjects of complaints within Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo and NBCUniversal.

But Singer denied using the slur, and an internal investigation turned up “inconclusive.”

However, in response to Page Six’s request for comment regarding her alleged racism, Singer texted one of our reporters, “And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g……”

She has since been removed from this weekend’s BravoCon lineup and was axed from her job at Douglas Elliman.

The VF article also noted that “RHONY” alum Leah McSweeney — who was sober for nearly a decade before joining the show — filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming Bravo violated the Americans with Disabilities Act while she filmed “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3 earlier this year.

McSweeney, 41, also described her tumultuous time on “RHONY,” including relapsing during Season 12 and missing her grandmother’s death while on a Hamptons cast trip the following year.

She claimed she felt pressure from both crew and cast to drink; several of her alcohol-induced outbursts were caught on camera.

It’s going to take a lot more than tales of drunken behavior to take down Bravo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Crappens (@watchwhatcrappens)