Andy Cohen Was ‘So Impressed’ By Chris Rock’s ‘Composure’ After Will Smith Oscars Altercation [Video]

It’s Tuesday afternoon, and everyone under the sun have given their thought on what happened Sunday night between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Access Hollywood spoke with Bravo’s main man, Andy Cohen at the opening night of his pal Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick’s Broadway show “Plaza Suite.”

“I thought it was sad. I thought it was sad. It’s not necessarily what you want to see at the Oscars. Chris Rock, I was so impressed with his composure.”

Now that we have had heard commentary from literally everybody, maybe we all can move on to discussing more important matters.