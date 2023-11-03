Andy Cohen Confirms Changes Are Coming to ‘RHOA' [Video]

BravoCon 2023 is currently underway and of course the future of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is expected to be addressed.

While some of the ‘RHOA’ ladies are in attendance, very little has been spoken about the state of the franchise following lovebscott.com’s exclusive bombshell report suggesting a reboot is underway — until now.

Andy Cohen addressed the possibility of a ‘RHOA’ reboot during a Q&A session on Friday and answered whether or not the franchise ‘should’ get rebooted.

Hear what he had to say in the clip below:

In case you missed it, lovebscott.com exclusively reported back in August that a reboot of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is in the works.