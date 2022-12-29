Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN's Drinking Rules for New Year's Eve Broadcast

CNN’s rules over alcohol consumption during its upcoming New Year’s Eve show have been making headlines for months.

via JJ:

Andy Cohen has been co-hosting the New Year’s Eve countdown with Anderson Cooper on CNN for the past few years, and at times, the show has seen its fair share of non-sober moments! Andy himself had a major mishap on air last year that required an apology.

ABC’s NYE host Ryan Seacrest recently said, “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”

It was previously reported that the network would be banning drinking from the broadcast, but Andy is once again clarifying the report.

“CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” Andy told Rolling Stone. “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

He added, “My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year’s Eve. And that is what I will continue to do. And as a matter of fact. If the correspondents are not drinking this year, I will be partying even harder on their behalf.”

It sounds like Andy and Anderson will be doing some shots before and during commercial break.