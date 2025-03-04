Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Karen Huger’s Prison Sentence: ‘Drunk Driving Is No Joke’

BY: Walker Published 26 minutes ago

Andy Cohen is speaking out on Karen Huger’s recent prison sentencing.

Cohen is involved in almost every aspect of creating a new season of Bravo’s hit reality show, “The Real Housewives.” So, whenever something happens to one of his cast members—good or bad—the “Watch What Happens Live” host usually has something to say.

When news broke on February 26, 2025, that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger had been sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended for driving under the influence, Bravo fans immediately turned their attention to Andy Cohen. Now, after much anticipation, he’s finally responded.

Advertisement

Cohen, one of the franchise’s executive producers, recently discussed his feelings about Huger’s legal battle, revealing he didn’t have “much to say.” However, as he went on, the television personality shared a mouthful.

Before getting into the seriousness of Huger’s crimes, which included driving under the influence, negligent driving, failure to control speed, and more, Cohen admitted he’d been “thinking” of Huger “every day.”

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot, and I’m so sad about this. I’m so sad about how this entire thing has played out,” he said on his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.”

For those who may be unfamiliar with the case, Huger was arrested in Maryland in March 2024 after striking a tree with her Maserati. She was found guilty after a two-day trial in December 2024.

Advertisement

Huger and her legal representatives responded to the jury’s verdict and admitted they were “disappointed” before saying they were considering an appeal.

Andy Cohen talks Karen Huger’s sentencing: “I am thinking of Karen everyday … I’m so sad about this.” #RHOP pic.twitter.com/VcAV2EoJ0F — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) March 3, 2025

Elsewhere during his statement, Cohen told his listeners how much he adored Huger before condemning her behavior as “no joke.”

The father of two also noted that Huger had previously been cited for driving under the influence and said the situation was “so bad.”

Advertisement

“I’m not surprised at all,” Cohen admitted before slamming Huger’s lawyers for “recommending [she] go to trial on this when they knew there was body cam footage like that? I mean, it’s so sad.”

In the police-worn body camera footage, which was released after the reality star was found guilty, “RHOP” fans could see the 61-year-old swaying and slurring her words while also behaving aggressively toward law enforcement.

During the final part of the three-part “RHOP” reunion, host Cohen showed the cast members a pre-taped video of Huger discussing her situation with her husband, Ray Huger.

Advertisement

In the clip, she revealed that she hadn’t seen the damning body camera footage until she was in court for her trial, and according to her, she “didn’t recognize that woman.”

“I’m sitting there in the courtroom, like, I have to finally watch it because I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me,’” she said.

Later, she addressed the accident and confessed that it was “my fault.” She added: “What happened to me was self-inflicted. I drove. I had that accident. I put people in danger.”

After Huger was taken into custody to begin her year-long prison sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, “Real Housewives” viewers wondered if the network was going to pause the series for her to finish her stay.

Advertisement

The last time the network made that move was for Teresa Giudice ahead of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” seventh season. According to sources, however, production on season 10 of Potomac is prepared to start by the “end of March [2025].”

The source revealed that Huger could make her grand return to the show should her sentence be reduced while cameras are rolling.

via: The Blast