Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon About Having More Kids: 'Clearly, I Don't Have a Plan,' Says Dad of 12 [Video]

Bravo Host Andy Cohen wanted to know if Nick Cannon had a plan for when he would stop having children during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast.

via: People

During CNN’s broadcast of New Year’s Eve Live in Times Square, Andy Cohen asked the Masked Singer host about an “endgame” when it comes to having more children, joking that Cannon, 42, appears to be “single-handedly repopulating the Earth” after the birth of his 12th child, a girl born Dec. 14 to model Alyssa Scott.

“What is your plan?” Cohen wanted to know.

“Clearly, I don’t have a plan,” Cannon replied. “Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

Cohen, who was hosting the live show with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, asked a follow-up question: “A vasectomy?

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon said. “It’s my body, my choice.”

Cooper then asked Cannon if he had advice for “any new fathers out there.”

“Just operate out of love,” Cannon said. “I mean some people may say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do, and always do it with a smile.”

When the conversation turned to New Year’s resolutions for 2023, Cannon told the hosts he doesn’t make any.

“Like I said, I’m just so happy for health, and want to continue to be as healthy and filled with as much gratitude as possible for the next year,” he said.