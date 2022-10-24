Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Backlash

Andy Cohen is apologizing after his latest ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion behavior towards Garcelle Beauvais angered fans.

via Page Six:

“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” the King of Bravo, 54, said Monday on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“I have deep admiration for Garcelle,” he continued, expressing regret for how he handled a specific segment with Beauvais, 55.

Cohen then claimed that he and the “Coming 2 America” actress “had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday” about his seeming lack of interest in her feelings regarding conflict with frenemies Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

“I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen, who was aware of the online backlash he received for his performance, admitted. “I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get it.”

During part two of the “RHOBH” reunion, Rinna, 59, revealed that it was she who threw Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” in the trash earlier this year — not Jayne, 51, who had previously taken credit.

Rather than check in on a visibly emotional Beauvais, Cohen gabbed with Rinna and Jayne about the shocking revelation and joked about the former’s recycling habits.

His oversight was met with fierce criticism from fans, who felt Beauvais deserved better.

“I am disappointed in your treatment of Garcelle during Reunion #2. You joined with Rinna and Erika laughing about throwing her book in the trash and joking about recycling instead of addressing the real issue,” one viewer wrote.

“That was so disrespectful of Garcelle’s feelings.”

Another person added, “So wait, executive producer, Andy Cohen, watched this reunion before it aired and thought it was OK to show himself and the mean girls make fun of Garcelle’s book being thrown in the trash? So damn disgusting. He got a kick out of this scene #RHOBH #FireAndyCohen #RHOBHReunion.”

Some even accused Cohen of favoritism — and urged the network to find a new host.

“Bravo, please get another host for the reunions. Andy Cohen isn’t even trying to hide his favoritism anymore. And the way he treated Garcelle was absolutely disgusting,” a fan fumed, echoing others. “Please get an unbiased host! #RHOBH #bravotv.”

Needless to say, many Bravo-holics were happy to hear Cohen take accountability for his treatment of Beauvais.

“Thank God Andy apologized to Garcelle,” one tweeted. “That was so rude and so insensitive.”

Listen to Andy’s apology below.

Andy issues Garcelle an apology after his performance at the #RHOBH Reunion and teases that Kathy is clocking in ? pic.twitter.com/16047PmK9o — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 24, 2022