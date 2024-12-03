Andy Cohen Addresses Bombshell ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Casting Change: It’s The ‘Absolute Right Thing to Do’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Andy Cohen is speaking out about the recent decision to reboot “Vanderpump Rules” with an all-new cast for season 12.

Nearly one week after news broke that the hit Bravo series is replacing all of its longtime stars for the upcoming 12th season, the Watch What Happens Live host spoke out for the first time about the surprising shakeup.

“Bravo announced, or word got out, that they are revamping the show and I have to say, this is, first of all, the absolute right thing to do,” Andy said during the Dec. 2 episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. “I am so impressed with how production kept the show going over the last, I’m gonna say four years, when slowly but surely none of them were working at SUR.”

Plus, Andy pointed out, “The entire point of the show morphed and changed as it went on, and it wound up that James Kennedy was the only one with any kind of footprint at SUR, because he was DJ-ing there occasionally and now he’s gone on and he’s got a residency in Vegas and he’s having great success and they’re all having good success outside of SUR.”

Plus, Andy believes the contentious season 11 finale—which saw Ariana literally closing her chapter with multiple costars—was the perfect way to say goodbye.

“If you look at the last episode of last season,” he concluded, “it really did, watch the last ten minutes or five minutes, it felt like an absolute series finale. So, congratulations.”

via: E! Online