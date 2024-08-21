Andrew Tate's Home in Romania Raided by Police Following Allegations of Sex Trafficking Involving Minors | www.lovebscott.com

Andrew Tate’s Romanian home was once again raided amid allegations he’s involved in the trafficking of minors and related sex crimes.

via Complex:

As reported by the Associated Press, the anti-organized crime agency DIICOT carried out a raid of four properties in Bucharest and Ilfov county in response to allegations of sexual intercourse with a minor, money laundering, and the trafficking of minors. The controversial 37-year-old influencer, who recently responded to claims he recorded a sex tape abusing a 14-year-old, and his brother Tristan are currently prohibited from leaving Romania.

“During the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence,” DIICOT said in a statement.

Representatives for Tate confirmed the raid took place on Wednesday. “Although the allegations in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering,” reads the statement. “The brothers’ legal team is present to ensure that all formalities are carried out correctly.”

Tate and his brother were arrested in 2022 and formally indicted alongside two Romanian women for allegedly running an organized crime ring trafficking young women. A trial date has not yet been set, but the four cannot leave Romania after the court overturned a decision that allowed them to travel freely through the European Union as they await trial.

The indictment brought against Tate and three others last year alleged that their human trafficking ring spans across Romania, the United States, and the United Kingdom. They have denied the allegations.

