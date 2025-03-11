Andrew Schulz Refuses To Back Down From Kendrick Lamar Amid Criticism Of His Sexual Assault Jokes

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Andrew Schulz continued to defend himself amid rampant public criticism over his handling of a beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The comedian stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and spoke about the situation.

“When I saw them in those jeans, I was like, ‘Bing-bop-boom-boom-boom-bop-bam,’” Schulz joked, referencing K. Dot’s “peekaboo” track from GNX, when asked about whether or not he really meant his previous comments. He then attempted to clarify his original joke, adding, “They made that sh*t racist so fast. I’m just saying he’s little! I hate having to explain jokes. He’s itty bitty, so why is he telling people to kill my friends?”

Last November, the Flagrant podcast host became entangled in a “beef” with the Compton artist after the latter rapped “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman” on “wacced out murals.” During Schulz’s response to the perceived diss, he said at the time, “I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar. I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not, That’s the only thing he could do.”

Schulz went on, explaining to cp-hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Loren Lorosa, and DJ Envy how he interpreted Kendrick’s lyrics as a threat, so he felt the desire to defend himself. “The next line, he goes… ‘Slide on both of them.’ What does ‘slide’ mean to y’all? If you say kill my friends, everything after that is fine. You took it there… You gettin’ made love to. I don’t like this idea that I’m this big bully. You told your people to kill my friends.”

Lorosa pointed out that Kendrick was likely motivated by Andrew “coming at” his people. “So say ‘make fun of my friends,’” the comedian replied. “If he wants to play by those rules, don’t be surprised at the response.”

He ended his sentiments by saying he respects the “Poetic Justice” rapper’s artistry and slid one more joke in. “This whole thing got blown out of proportion. He’s a prolific rapper… to say he’s not fantastic at what he does is ridiculous and I have a lot of respect for anyone who puts things out for judgement. That takes balls and I admire people that have balls,” he said.

