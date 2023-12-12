Andre Braugher Star Of ‘Homicide: Life On The Street’, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ & Other Series And Films Dead at 61

Terrible news.

via: Deadline

Andre Braugher has died. The two-time Emmy-winning star of series including Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine was 61. Braugher, whose first film role came alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington in the Ed Zwick-directed Glory, died on Monday after a brief illness.

While Braugher peppered his resume with comedies, many will remember him for his ferocious portrayal as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Put him in the box, sweating out and outsmarting crime suspects in the interrogation room, and you were looking at a weekly dose of tour de force acting, as good as it got on television during that period of time. He won an Emmy for that show he starred in from 1992-98 and Homicide is also where he met his wife, actress Ami Brabson. Along with her, Braugher leaves behind sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher. He also leaves behind WME agent Brandt Joel, attorney Keith Klevan and his publicist Jennifer Allen of Viewpoint, his rep team for the past 25 years.

He won the Emmy in 1998, as well as two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where Braugher served on the board.

RIP.