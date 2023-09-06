Ana Navarro Snaps at Sunny Hostin For Slut-Shaming on ‘The View’: “You Always Go After the Woman and Never Go After the Man”

It looked like business as usual for The View panelists.

There will be no slut-shaming on Ana Navarro‘s watch. On this morning’s episode of The View, the co-host got snippy with Sunny Hostin for “judging” a woman involved in an affair more “harshly” than the man.

It all started when a woman wrote into The Washington Post‘s advice column. According to Joy Behar, the woman was involved in a 15-year affair with a married man. Eventually, he divorced his wife and later died — however, his now ex-wife doesn’t want his former mistress at his funeral.

Hostin — who referred to the other woman as a “marriage wrecker,” “cheater” and “adulteress” — was the first to jump in with her opinion on whether the woman should respect the ex-wife’s wishes.

“Well, she obviously hasn’t respected the ex-wife’s wishes for 15 freaking years, so she doesn’t give a crap about how that ex-wife feels,” she fumed, before advising the woman to “keep her butt at home.”

However, Navarro was quick to call Hostin out for her lack of anger toward the man in the situation — even though he’s “dead” now.

“Why do you always go after the woman and never go after the man?” Navarro asked. “The one who cheated on his marital vows was the man. And we always slut-shame the woman and let the man get off scot-free. And women are the ones that do it the most.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that the woman should figure out a way to “privately grieve him,” while Behar said “both people are guilty.” Still, Navarro continued to lay into Hostin — who doubled down that the woman should not attend the funeral.

“Can I say something? You are in a very good marriage and you are very lucky,” she told her seat neighbor. “There’s a lot of people in really terrible marriages.”

When Hostin suggested that those people should “get divorced” instead of engaging in 15-year-long affairs, Navarro snapped, “Well, sometimes you gotta raise children, Sunny. Sometimes you’ve got financial issues. It’s not as easy for everybody. And I think it’s wrong for us to judge the woman as harshly as we do and let the guy go off.”

With all the women — and some audience members — chiming in with their opinions, Behar officially declared, “Pandemonium!”

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.