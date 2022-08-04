Ana Navarro Joins Alyssa Farah Griffin as New Co-Hosts on ‘The View’ [Video]

There’s two new ladies heading to The View table.

via: People

Ana Navarro joins Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host of “The View” after appearing on the ABC talk show for years as both a contributor and guest co-host.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin revealed the news Thursday, congratulating both women on their roles.

WELCOME TO 'THE VIEW,' ALYSSA! We are thrilled to welcome @Alyssafarah Griffin as a co-host of @TheView as we gear up for season 26! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/QIjcB39a53 — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2022

Earlier that same day, Variety revealed that Navarro, 50, signed a multi-year deal, beginning with season 26 in September.

Due to her work on CNN, however, Navarro will reportedly not appear at the table every day.

The news came one week after speculation that Griffin, 33, had been tapped.

While Navarro began appearing on “The View” as a contributor in 2013 and as a guest co-host in 2018, Griffin is newer to the show. The political advisor started guest co-hosting this year.

Griffin is now “honored” to officially be apart of the show, she gushed Thursday.

“I can’t say how much I’ve learned from all of you and hope to learn from all of you,” Griffin said, adding that she is “so proud to have found [her] voice” and “hopefully bring a different perspective.”

She concluded, “If there is one thing I believe, there is more that unites this country than divides it. I think that we can demonstrate at this table which our elective leaders often can’t.”

In July, a source told Page Six that Griffin “adds a nice dynamic to the table and good conversation” to “The View.”

The insider noted, “[The show has] have a good chunk of conservative viewers, so they need that balance – especially because they tend to slant in the other direction.”

The show did not confirm Griffin’s appointment when reports swirled last month, with a spokesperson saying, “We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time.”

As viewers awaited Thursday’s reveal, former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck was named a temporary guest.

“It will be an honor to co-host ‘The View,’ share our bestselling children’s book, ‘Flashlight Night,’ and as always tackle hot topics!” the “Fox & Friends” alum, 45, told People of the return last month. “Pray for me y’all.”