Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Podcast Ratings Plummet From The Top Five to 243rd in Only One Month

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ podcast ratings are plummeting as the couple’s career comeback hits a major roadblock.

via: Radar Online

In a sudden and surprising development to come one month after Robach and Holmes premiered their new podcast, Amy & T.J., on December 5, it was revealed that the podcast dropped more than 200 spots in the U.S. charts.

According to the Sun, the pair’s new show debuted in the top five for all podcasts in the U.S. when it launched last month.

Flash forward to January 6, and Amy & T.J. plummeted to 243rd in the charts.

One source indicated that Robach and Holmes’ podcast ratings continue to plummet due to a lack of interest from listeners – particularly after the pair already discussed their infamous secret affair and their unceremonious departures from GMA and ABC because of their exposed affair.

“There was a ton of interest in what they were going to say about their affair and being cut from ABC in the aftermath, but I’m not sure anyone expected that interest to continue much beyond that,” one podcast industry insider noted.

The pair reportedly garnered renewed interest in their podcast on January 11 with an episode about their surprising alcohol consumption, and numbers indicated that Amy & T.J. bounced back up to 136th in the charts following that episode last week.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Robach and Holmes were booted from GMA and ABC in January 2023 after their months-long secret affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.

The couple discussed their relationship, and the aftermath of their exposed affair, during the debut episode of Amy & T.J. back on December 5.

“That was something I never experienced before,” Robach said regarding the immediate aftermath of their exposed affair.

“I just didn’t want to get up,” she added. “I didn’t want to see what new headlines were going to be out there.”

Holmes revealed that he turned to alcohol and marijuana after he and Robach were initially suspended from GMA.

“That day was essentially me getting off work and pounding vodka,” Holmes said. “I didn’t stop for several hours and took who knows how many weed edibles.”

“I’m not sure where my head was,” he added.

Robach and Holmes also discussed the call they received from ABC and how the couple knew they would “not be going back to that network.”

“We each got a phone call from our bosses saying that they had made the decision, and because we had become a distraction that they thought it would be best if they temporarily took us off the air to let things quiet down,” Robach explained.

“That was the morning we knew we would not be going back to that network,” Holmes chimed in. “We knew that phone call sealed it, because you can’t come back from that.”

“I was sick to my stomach because we knew what was coming once that announcement was made,” Robach revealed.