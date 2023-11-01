Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Go 'Instagram Official' — and Announce a Podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are no longer hiding their romance.

via: Variety

The former TV news anchors are going to tell their story — as well as discuss the news of the day — in a new podcast from iHeartMedia.

In January, ABC News parted ways with Robach and Holmes, who had co-anchored the “GMA3” block of “Good Morning America,” after the revelation of their off-camera affair. While the couple had not violated any company policy, ABC News felt their relationship had become “an internal and external disruption,” ABC News president Kim Godwin told staffers in a call in December 2022.

Now the duo are teaming with iHeartMedia for a podcast titled “Amy & T.J.,” set to premiere Dec. 5 on the iHeartPodcast Network. It will be the first time Robach and Holmes will address their relationship in a public forum. In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts.

Robach and Holmes “will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits,” iHeartMedia said in announcing the deal.

“Amy & T.J.” will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available later this year on the iHeartRadio app and other major podcast platforms.

Robach had also served as co-anchor of “20/20” with David Muir. Before joining ABC News in 2012, she had been a national correspondent for NBC News as well as co-host of the “Today” show Saturday edition and an MSNBC anchor. Holmes had joined ABC News in 2014 after working at CNN, BET and MSNBC.

Along with the Podcast announcement, in a new Instagram post that they jointly shared on Wednesday, the two former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors smiled from ear to ear as they held each other close. Holmes’ arm was wrapped tightly around Robach, who placed her hand on his shoulder.