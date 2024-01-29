Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Jet Out of NYC Together in Rare New Outing | lovebscott.com

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig were seen rolling their luggage through JFK airport together in New York City early Saturday morning.

via: People

Shue and Fiebig are still going strong.

The pair was spotted together at JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday. They both pulled wheeled suitcases as they made their way through a line ahead of their flight.

The sighting marks the second time that Shue, Amy Robach’s ex-husband, and Fiebig, T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, have been seen together publicly since the news of their exes’ relationship first broke.

In early December, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Shue and Fiebig have sparked a romantic connection as they’ve bonded over their shared experience of splitting from their partners when Robach and Holmes found love with each other.

Just hours before, the former GMA3 co-anchors had launched the debut episode of their joint podcast, Amy & T.J., and had set the record straight on the timeline of their relationship, affirming that no cheating had occurred.

“Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes, 46, said in the Dec. 5 episode.

Three days later, Shue and Fiebig were spotted together for the first time in New York City. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old Melrose Place alum and the 45-year-old attorney were seen putting two cats into the backseat of Shue’s green Jeep Wrangler.

They appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled and chatted while they seemingly packed their vehicle for a weekend getaway.

Holmes and Fiebig settled their divorce in December 2022 just weeks after he and Robach were “temporarily” removed from their hosting gigs at GMA3. The following month, it was officially announced that they would not be returning to their roles at ABC News as a result of the company’s investigation into their romance.

Robach on the other hand had separated from Shue in August 2022, and noted in the debut podcast episode that he “had already moved out of the house” three months before the first photo was taken of her and Holmes together on Nov. 10, 2022. Robach also said she had already stopped wearing her ring “in early August” and “everyone” in her “tight circle knew that I was getting divorced.”