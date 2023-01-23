Amy Robach Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ by Extent of T.J. Holmes’ Alleged Affairs

T.J. Holmes has been sleeping his way all through the offices of ‘Good Morning America’ — and Amy Robach reportedly had no idea of his past.

via Page Six:

The “GMA3” personality, whose shock romance with her co-host catapulted the pair into the news cycle last November, feels like “collateral damage,” a source told the U.S. Sun.

“She had no idea the scope of T.J.’s alleged past office romances,” the insider added, referencing Holmes’ alleged dalliances with an intern 13 years his junior and an ABC producer.

“She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval – outside of her own marriage.”

Robach, 43, and Holmes, 45, were taken off the air shortly after news broke of the scandal. An internal investigation remains ongoing at ABC.

The U.S. Sun’s source believes the inquest “will look into Amy’s past to try to find some scandal,” noting, “But fortunately for her, she is fairly well-behaved.”

However, a source tells Page Six that Robach was not “blindsided” as the report claims — at least by Holmes’ relationship with producer Natasha Singh. The insider claims he was “up front” with her regarding their former relations.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Robach and Holmes for comment.

The new report comes just one week after a source claimed to DailyMail.com that Holmes had a months-long affair in 2015 with a then-24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway — while married to his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig.

“He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless,” the source, who reportedly knew the script coordinator well at the time, claimed.

“It was Jasmin’s first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust.”

The insider alleged that the two had sex, claiming Pettaway was “confused afterwards” as to what it all meant. The source further claimed that Holmes’ behavior was part of a pattern of “incredibly reckless” conduct on his part.

Amid all the recent media attention, Holmes and Robach’s jobs at “GMA3” are now believed to be on the chopping block.

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider told Page Six last week, noting that both parties have lawyered up amid negotiations.

“They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’”

Amid the scandal, Holmes and Robach have also split from their respective spouses,Fiebig and Andrew Shue.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022. Meanwhile, Robach had already had been close to finalizing her split from her actor husband by the time the affair hit the headlines.

Well…she knows now. We’ll see if they last.