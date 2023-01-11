‘All American’ Renewed For Season 6 At The CW; Marks First Scripted Deal Under New Owners

Fans of All American can rest easy.

via: Deadline

The network has handed an early sixth season renewal to the drama series, marking the first scripted renewal after Nexstar took ownership earlier this year.

All American, which was The CW’s number one linear series in adult 18-49, most-watched series on digital and the largest show in total audience across all platforms, will launch its fifth season on January 23.

It will then return for season six in the 2023-24 broadcast season.

Deadline understands the series, which comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, will continue to be produced in line with its previous seasons. This comes despite talk that the network is looking to cut budgets for scripted orders and floating a target license fee for drama series of $1 million dollar per episode going forward.

The move also marks the first renewal since the hire of Brad Schwartz as President of Entertainment.