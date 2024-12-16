Amber Rose Thinks Drake Only Gets Hate Because He’s Biracial

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Drake has faced scrutiny after his lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar, which included Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” accusing Drake of sexual predation. Drake’s legal actions against music companies for allegedly boosting Lamar’s song have sparked mixed reactions.

Amber Rose recently appeared on the Pillow Talk With Ryan podcast, where she confidently took a stance on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef, declaring, “Drake.” She explained to the hosts her belief that the “hate” Drake receives stems from one issue: him being biracial. “People want to act like Drake is not the voice of our generation,” Amber Rose emphasized.

She continued, “You can’t disregard everything Drake has done for us in terms of memories and parties. They build you up just to tear you down, and I think it’s complete bullsh*t.” Amber Rose added, “Sometimes when people dislike you, they say things like, ‘You’re acting white, you’re acting light skin, you’re not like us.’ I’ve experienced that my whole life, so for that reason alone, I will always support Drake.”

Amber Rose has been attracting a lot of attention lately with her strong opinions. After she supported Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention (RNC), critics targeted her with an onslaught of backlash. As a guest speaker, Rose joined several other entertainers on stage to share her thoughts. During her speech, she explained why she became a Donald Trump supporter. Initially, she believed he was racist, but after “researching” to challenge her father’s views, her perspective changed.

Shortly after her speech, Rose accused Beyoncé of plagiarizing and using her words at Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston. “I’m not here as a celebrity… I’m not here as a politician…I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about my children,” said Beyoncé looking into a crowd of her fellow Houstonians. On Friday (Oct.25), the singer joined her mother, Tina Knowles, and Kelly Rowland to support Kamala Harris at a rally in her hometown. The electricity in the room was already palpable, and once the 32-Grammy-Award-winner, hit the stage, the room erupted.

