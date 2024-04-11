Amber Rose Responds to Chris Rock Dating Rumors After Stepping Out with Comedian in NYC | lovebscott.com

Amber Rose is clearing the air when it comes to her love life.

via: Page Six

“It was not [a date],” the model told “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday. “I’ve been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years.”

She added, “We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he’s hilarious, and that’s our friendship. Just friendship.”

Rose, 40, pointed out that the lack of PDA in the paparazzi photos from December 2023 should have been a clue into the nature of their relationship.

“We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes,” she said.

In the snaps, taken days after Christmas, the comedian, 59, and the SlutWalk LA founder were seen stopped at a crosswalk chatting the day away before heading to his apartment.

Rock wore a color-coordinated outfit consisting of black cargo pants, a blue-and-black plaid button-down shirt, a cobalt beanie and a short wool coat.

Rose, meanwhile, sported a distressed leather jacket over a gray-and-black sweatsuit, which she paired with red sneakers.

The video vixen also shared with “ET” that she has given the “Grown Ups” actor “relationship advice” following his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014. The longtime couple finalized their split two years later.

As for Rose’s relationship status, she said she is single and focusing on her sons, Sebastian, 11, and Slash, 4, whom she shares with exes Wiz Khalifa and Alexander “AE” Edwards, respectively.