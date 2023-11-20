Amber Rose Lets Her 4-Year-Old Son Slash Drink Coffee ‘Every Morning’

Amber Rose says she and her youngest son enjoy a cup of coffee together “every morning.”

via Page Six:

“Slash is 4. He drinks coffee all the time,” the model, 40, explained nonchalantly to “No Jumper” podcast host Adam22, who was joined by his wife, porn star Lena the Plug.

“Like, me and my kids sit and we drink coffee and we talk,” Rose — who shares Slash with music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, and 10-year-old son Sebastian “Bash” with rapper Wiz Khalifa — went on.

She reiterated the amount — “a cup of coffee” — to the shocked couple.

“Wait, you’re kidding, right?” Lena asked, to which Rose replied, “No! It’s OK, it’s not a big deal. … It doesn’t matter.”

The stripper-turned-OnlyFans creator went on to assure the duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Parker, that she would be fine.

“I mean, I don’t wanna say it like that, like do extra crazy s–t to your daughter, but like, she’ll be OK,” Rose said, adding that Slash will “wake up and be like, ‘I want coffee and breakfast.’”

According to the influencer, “It’s a little caffeine, and coffee is not bad for you.”

“My kids drink Coca-Cola, root beer,” she told the stunned pair, adding that they also get to “dump out their [Halloween] candy and go crazy” on whatever goodies they score while trick-or-treating.

By the same token, Rose said Bash grew up around the smell of marijuana and saw his father smoke it all the time.

“[Wiz] wouldn’t blow it in his face or anything like that, but [Bash] will be in the vicinity,” she shared. “It’s so normalized. It’s not a thing. … Wiz smokes all day, every day, so Bash — since he was 2 — it’s just like, ‘My dad’s smoking.’ It’s not anything. He’s desensitized.”

The music video vixen doesn’t hold anything back from her children, including her past and current career choices.

In February, she revealed she’d already “had a whole conversation” with her eldest about her work on OnlyFans and her previous job as a stripper.

“When it comes to women,” she recalled explaining to him, “you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families.”

Rose went on to tell Bash that “Mommy has to make money” in order to afford his “nice school” and fun vacations.

We hope the caffeine doesn’t cause the little one any health issue later down the line.