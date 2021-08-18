Amber Rose Exposes Her Baby Father After He Allegedly Cheated On Her With 12 Women [Photo]

Amber Rose recently vented on her Instagram Stories about some of her relationship woes, saying that she’s “tired of getting cheated on and embarrassed behind the scenes.”

The model took to Twitter to share that she is embarrassed and hurt by AE’s actions. She writes, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’S.”

The post continues, “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives.”

It is currently unclear if Rose and AE have separated.