Amber Rose Disavows Resurfaced ‘Kartrashians’ Tweet Amid Kanye Drama: 'Kim Nor Her Sisters Deserved That'

Amber Rose has had a change of heart towards the Kardashians and now that an old 2015 tweet of hers is going viral, she’s imploring everyone else to give them a break.

Amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s public drama, Amber’s 2015 tweet calling the family ‘the Kartrashians’ during a back-and-forth with Kanye has started making rounds.

Taking to Instagram stories, Amber admits she was “immature” back then for saying what she said.

“Man Fuck that old ass tweet I never got an apology for his “30 Showers” comment but fuck it. I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it. Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. Shit was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward…. Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity – Muva 1/”

Kudos to Amber for speaking up. She could’ve stayed silent and let the internet do what it does.