Amber Rose Checks Woman Over AE Edwards [Photos + Video]

We’ve all been there before. Sending that DM to someone to check and see what’s really going on when you need the facts.

via: AceShowbiz

Amber Rose could be seen sliding into a woman’s DM, trying to confirm whether the woman really used to have a past relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards and sent her a message before deleting it.

“Hey boo just came across ur message but can’t see it,” so Amber told the woman, who later shared the whole conversation on TikTok. Denying the claims, the woman said, “Hey i don’t recall sending you any message.”

In response to that, Amber insisted, “You did you must’ve deleted it. All good.” She went on to say, “I know you talked to Alex before. I’m not trippin babe. I didn’t recognize you by your profile picture until you opened up your page. I was being nosy and looked through his blocked list on his phone. You came up. Then I found ur page and saw that you sent me a message. Didn’t know if you were trying to tell me something?”

When the woman feigned ignorance, Amber nicely urged the woman to be honest with her. “If I had something to tell you, I would’ve told you before you sent me the 21 messages, followed me and unfollowed me,” the woman told Amber, to which Amber responded, “Lol wait Why are you mad at me? I followed assuming you couldn’t write me back if I didn’t follow.”

Amber continued, “Look, I’m a woman first I’m not coming at you at all. Didn’t know if y’all spoke that’s all. Especially while he was with me.” The woman continued to allude that she didn’t understand what Amber tried to say, prompting Amber to reply, “I’m asking did you talk to him while he was with me? Meet up with him? I don’t care about before I met him.” The woman ended it by responding, “No, I haven’t.”

In the words of Cardi B … Amber wanted to know, what was the reason?