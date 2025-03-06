Amber Rose Accuses Joseline Hernandez Of Trying To Sleep With Her Before Viral “College Hill” Fight

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Back in 2023, things between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez took a turn for the worse while they were filming an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. At the time, the two women got into a physical altercation, and news of it quickly went viral. The fight was prompted by some remarks Hernandez made about Amber’s race, which she made clear she didn’t appreciate.

The mother of two was asked about the Puerto Rican Princess during her recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, with host Shannon Sharpe questioning whether or not the women had “made up” following their fight on BET reality show College Hill.

Abruptly, Rose replied, “No. F**k that b***h. Forever. F**k her.”

Rose then called Hernandez a “dumb, stupid c**t,” adding, “She’s an ignorant b***h and I don’t think about her. I just don’t like her. There’s no reason to forgive her.”

The former reality TV star later alleged that Hernandez was “trying to have sex” with her during production of the show.

Rose claimed, “The whole time I was on College Hill, she was in my ear. She was saying ‘just gimme a chance one time [and] if you cool with it, we can do it in front of my husband. But if not, it could just be me and you.’”

Rose noted that, initially, she tried to gently refuse Hernandez’s offer. “I’m flattered. It’s just not my thing,” Rose allegedly replied. However, Hernandez continued to pursue her despite knowing that the former video vixen is heterosexual. Per Rose, “heavy on the hetero.”

After being rejected, Rose claims that’s when Hernandez began to bully her and make racist remarks. “Why you talk white but you Black” was one example Rose gave before accusing Hernandez of being “obsessed” with her.

She said College Hill cut out the “lead up” to the brawl, so it appears that Rose snapped after being called Black. That, apparently, wasn’t the case. “She has a history of violence. What? I’m gonna let you bully me and then beat me up? Are you dumb?,” Rose noted and shared that her parents were proud of her for throwing the first punch.

Hernandez has responded to Rose’s allegations and is threatening to pursue legal action. “I’ve been a victim of sexual abuse at a young age. I know how sacred a girl’s and a woman body is. I don’t condone any sexual misconduct […] My lawyers are involved in this matter, but because I’m in disbelief I had to write this for my own mental health,” the artist wrote.

She denied any wrongdoing on her part, detailing, “That never happened and it never will.”

