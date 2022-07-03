Amber Heard’s Lawyers Want Johnny Depp’s Winning Verdict Tossed

Amber Heard’s attorneys filed a motion requesting the court toss out the verdict in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, claiming the decision was not supported by sufficient evidence.

via Complex:

Heard’s legal team alleges Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against her was rooted in a 2019 Washington Post op-ed she had written where she opens up about being in an abusive relationship, but doesn’t mention the Pirates of the Caribbean star by name. The filing argues Depp “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false.”

Heard’s lawyers took issue with Depp being awarded $10.35 million in damages, compared to the $2 million she received, arguing that the decision was “inconsistent and irreconcilable” if the jury ultimately believed both of them defamed one another.

“Mr. Depp presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused,” the filing reads, per Variety. “Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside.” One day after the verdict, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, appeared on the Today show and expressed a desire to appeal.

“She has some excellent grounds for it. … She was demonized here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” Bredehoft said.

The filing also calls on the court to investigate one of the jurors, claiming the individual who served during the trial “was clearly born later than 1945,” which was the birth year of the person summoned for duty. Her lawyer claims public information shows the juror in question was born in 1970.

We doubt the verdict gets overturned — but stranger things have happened.