Amanda Bynes Says She’s Taking a ‘Pause’ on Her Podcast: ‘I Really Hope You Enjoyed It’ [Video]

Amanda Bynes has hit the brakes on her new podcast after just one episode.

via: People

The former child star shared a video on her Instagram Story Sunday night as she gave an update about the show, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, revealing that it’ll be on hiatus for the time being.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now,” Bynes, 37, said as she spoke into the camera in the selfie-style video.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” she continued of her reasoning behind taking the pause.

“So maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”

The She’s the Man star concluded the video by thanking her fans and followers for their support of the project. “Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!”

Bynes and her co-host, Paul Sieminski, interviewed Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth during their 26-minute debut episode, which premiered on Dec. 9.

Per the synopsis, the podcast was going to focus on “the hosts’ loves: fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else!”

Bynes first announced the project on Instagram last month. She said in a video that having Sieminski, a biochemist, as her co-host would be “super impressive.”

“Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level I think, because he’s going to ask great questions, and I think he’ll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of just, like, topics of conversation.”

Of her plan for the show, she said they would start out interviewing their friends and then were “hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists.”

The Hairspray actress has recently been getting back to work after a judge terminated her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship last March.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said via her lawyer David A. Esquibias in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.