Amanda Bynes Resumes Podcast After 1-Day Pause, Finds Store Manager to Interview

Amanda Bynes is bringing her podcast back from the dead.

via: Page Six

No Drake? No problem!

One day after putting her podcast on pause over a lack of A-list guests, Amanda Bynes teased the second episode of her show.

“We are going to continue the podcast,” the actress, 37, said in a Monday Instagram Story video after speaking to “a few friends” about her decision.

“They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow [and] to build a following,” the “All That” alum explained to fans.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future,” Bynes continued. “And the guests we have lined up are really great.”

In a subsequent video, the “Amanda Show” alum identified her and pal Paul Sieminski’s next interviewee.

“The podcast guest gates of heaven have opened because we have found our next guest for the episode on Friday,” she revealed. “His name is Nick Mendez and he is the store manager of the store Flight Club in LA. I cannot wait to interview him.”

Bynes dropped the first episode of the “Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast” on Dec. 11.

Nearly one week later, she told her TikTok followers that she planned to take a break unless she booked Drake, Jack Harlow, Post Malone or similarly successful stars.

“Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now,” the “She’s the Man” star said on Sunday. “Thank you everyone who watched. I really hope you enjoyed it.”

However, Bynes “felt really sad” and was in a “really bad mood” after vocalizing her decision on social media.

“The podcast was actually something I was really looking forward to filming next week,” the “What a Girl Wants” star said on Monday. “It was something I was really happy and excited about.”