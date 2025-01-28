Doing The Most: Allison Holker Recalls Having Sex With tWitch at Glee Live Concert

BY: Walker Published 7 seconds ago

Allison Holker is sharing an NSFW confession from her love story with her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

During the Monday, January 27, episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast, Holker, 36, was asked about falling in love with Boss, to which she replied, “I was like, ‘Oh, I like him.’ It was just his presence was really powerful but soft and welcoming all at the same time.”

Holker then addressed a specific passage in her book about the pair hooking up in public.

“The only reason I’m so willing to share this story is he actually shared this story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I was devastated that he was willing to share this on TV,” she admitted. “We were just in this very honeymoon phase of dating where everything was really exciting and we were both on these big tours. Mine was a national tour, his was international. So we were just traveling to see each other and support each other at each other’s shows.”

After Holker went to see Boss perform as an opening act of a Glee tour, the couple started to explore the concert arena. “We found some stairs, we ended up on some scaffolding above everyone watching the Glee part of the show. We were literally looking at the performers from Glee,” she continued. “We just started making out and we were looking down, there’s all these audience members screaming and cheering, but they couldn’t see us.”

She added: “It was kind of romantic. We started doing the deed and then all of a sudden security was flashing their lights like, ‘Who’s up here?’ We just froze and then security couldn’t see us for whatever reason, I don’t know. They left and we just ran out of there. That was probably the most wild thing I’ve ever done.”

Holker said she was “thankful” they “did not get caught.”

“I definitely think that would have been a very, very bad look and I wouldn’t suggest it for anyone else. But it was just a very in the moment moment,” she noted. “It was so dangerous. I don’t know how that happened. We were wild kids. It was really fun.”

Boss and Holker got married in 2013 and remained together until his death at the age of 40 in December 2022. The pair shared son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 5. Boss was also the parent of Holker’s daughter Weslie, 16, whom she welcomed from a previous relationship.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said in a statement at the time. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Earlier this month, Holker made headlines after sharing revelations about Boss past traumas in her memoir. She defended herself following backlash from fans and his family members.

“My hope is that that we won’t need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.”

