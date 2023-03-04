Allison Holker Pens Moving Note to Her 3 Kids Months After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death [Photo + Video]

Allison Holker penned a heartwarming note to her and Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ kids nearly three months after he died by suicide.

via: People

The mom-of-three, 35, penned a lengthy Instagram post promising her children that she would be beside them no matter what in the wake of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s death at age 40 in December.

“My loves, we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up,” she began her post, which she shared alongside what appears to be a new family photo.

In the picture, the family of four sits together on a couch as their photo is taken. Holker Boss smiles at the camera in a casual white shirt and jeans as she holds 6-year-old son Maddox in her lap, who also sports a wide grin. Next to her is her 14-year-old daughter Weslie, who offers a light smile as she holds her 3-year-old sister Zaia in her arms.

“I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs,” Holker Boss wrote. “I will protect, and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh.”

“The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy,” she concluded her post.

Last month, Weslie returned to social media following a hiatus after her father’s death. In the short TikTok she posted, she poses in the mirror, which she focuses on with her phone, as Mac Miller’s “Surf” plays in the background. A photo strip featuring pictures of the teen and her dad can be seen inside her phone case in the clip.

She captioned the 13-second video, “I miss u.”