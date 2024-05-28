Alfonso Ribeiro Shades Tyler Perry After Saying Career Ended, Says He Doesn't ‘Want That Man to Do Anything for Me’ | lovebscott.com

Alfonso Ribeiro made the declaration on Twitter.

After a recent interview with Closer Weekly, where the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor shared that his acting career has stalled after famously playing Carlton Banks. “It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else,” he told the outlet.

On Tuesday (May 28), an indiviual on X suggested that Perry reach out to Riberio. “@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_riberio career, I just know he could,” the person wrote.

But the television host and occasional actor shooed off the comment, responding, “I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me.”

While Riberio didn’t specify where the bad blood comes from, on his IMDB page, he has twelve directing credits on the former Tyler Perry sitcom Meet the Browns, so it’s possible that the two have crossed paths before.

It also sparks some questions, since Riberio’s former Fresh Prince castmate and longtime friend, Will Smith, seems to be cordial with Perry. The billionaire came to Smith’s aid after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2021 Academy Awards and even named a soundstage in his Atlanta studios after him.

As for Riberio’s current-day career, he’s now the host of Dancing With the Stars.

