Alexis Skyy Claims She Was Acting in Self-Defense in Alleged Assault Video

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Footage of an altercation involving Alexis Skyy and her ex-bestie Anthony Gaskin has surfaced.

Skyy says everybody’s gotta pump the brakes when it comes to the new video allegedly showing her assaulting a man … claiming it doesn’t tell the whole story — ’cause she didn’t start the violence.

Advertisement

The “Love & Hip Hop” star took to Instagram Live Thursday to tell her side of the alleged altercation … claiming she let Anthony Gaskin — the man accusing Skyy of assault — into her life as a business partner and even gave him a place to stay.

Skyy says Gaskin paid back her generosity by stealing from her … before one day coming to her front door, hitting her and throwing an air freshener at her face.

The reality TV star says after Anthony hit her, he feared retaliation … and decided to smear her on the internet, call Child Protective Services on her and spread lies to her family about drug usage.

Worth noting … Skyy doesn’t provide any concrete evidence to back up these serious allegations — but, she says she will release the receipts in due time.

Advertisement

We broke the story … Alexis appeared to confront Gaskin in the hallway back in October — even landing a punch on him during the tense exchange.

The footage also shows a couple of other people punching and kicking Gaskin before throwing him to the ground.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Skyy is a suspect in a simple assault investigation.

via: TMZ

Advertisement